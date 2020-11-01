Jackson went 13-for-28 passing with 208 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers. He also ran for 65 yards on 16 carries, fumbling three times while turning over possession twice.

Pittsburgh's defense disrupted the pocket throughout Sunday's AFC North showdown, collecting nine QB hits and four sacks on the 2019 NFL MVP. Jackson's outing was turbulent from the start, as he threw a 33-yard pick-six to Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane within the first minute of regulation. After posting a 5:0 TD:INT the first three weeks of the season, Jackson has regressed to a 7:5 ratio over his past four outings, throwing for an underwhelming 172.8 passing yards per game since Sept. 28. His rushing floor remains elite as usual, as Jackson has averaged 58.7 yards per game on the ground to follow up his record-breaking campaign from a year ago. He readies for another challenging matchup in Week 9, taking on the Colts' fourth-ranked scoring defense.