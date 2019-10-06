Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Turns it over thrice in win
Jackson completed 19 of 28 passes for 161 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions during Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Steelers. He added 70 yards on 14 carries and fumbled, but it was recovered by the offense.
Jackson continues to make aggressive plays during his sophomore campaign. Sometimes, that works out like his second-quarter touchdown to Hollywood Brown between multiple defenders early in the second quarter. Sometimes, it doesn't like when Jackson was picked in two of three possessions to end the first half. Jackson's value will always be high because of his ability to use his legs, but five picks in his past two games after none in the season's opening three weeks is certainly a disturbing trend. Things should ease up Sunday against a winless Bengals squad.
