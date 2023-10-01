Jackson completed 15 of 19 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns while rushing nine times for 27 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Browns. He also fumbled twice, losing one.

Jackson scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and added a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, as well as a seven-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews 11 seconds before halftime. An 18-yard touchdown pass to Andrews rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter. Jackson has a 4:1 TD:INT and four rushing touchdowns heading into a Week 5 trip to Pittsburgh, but ball security has been a problem for the dual-threat quarterback, who has put the ball on the ground a league-high six times and lost three of those fumbles.