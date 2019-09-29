Jackson completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 40-25 loss to Cleveland. He added 66 yards on nine carries.

Jackson threw for only 34 yards in the first half, but that total included a nine-yard touchdown pass to Miles Boykin just after the two-minute warning. He added an eight-yard touchdown to Mark Andrews in the fourth quarter but got picked off twice after that to dim Baltimore's comeback hopes before connecting for a 50-yard score with Willie Snead in garbage time. While Jackson has made strides as a passer, he's still much more comfortable operating with a run-pass balance, though big deficits open up the possibility of fantasy-friendly garbage-time production. Jackson remains a high-tier fantasy quarterback ahead of a Week 5 trip to Pittsburgh.