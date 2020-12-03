Ravens head coach John Harbaugh admitted that he was unsure if Jackson (illness) would be cleared to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the team's next game Tuesday against the Cowboys, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson is believed to be recovering well since he was revealed to have tested positive for the coronavirus Nov. 26, but Harbaugh reiterated that a timeline for the quarterback's return to the roster will be a medical decision and not a coaching one. Assuming Jackson began quarantining immediately after his positive test, he would be eligible to return to the team in 10 days if his subsequent tests return negative. In that case, Jackson could rejoin the active roster Dec. 7, one day before the Ravens' matchup with Dallas. Should Jackson be forced to miss a second straight game, the Ravens would have to decide on a starting quarterback between Robert Griffin (hamstring) and Trace McSorley, both of whom saw action in Wednesday's 19-14 loss to the Steelers.