Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Week 6 in question
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
With the Ravens off in Week 7, there's a reasonable chance that Jackson (hamstring) also sits out in Week 6 against the Rams, though the Ravens haven't gone so far to say that's their intention, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.
The Ravens, or really any other team, rarely disclose anything more than they really have to reveal. The Ravens are already off to a 1-3 start and are home underdogs to the Texans, given the injury to Jackson and many other Ravens players on the defensive side of the ball.
