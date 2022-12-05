Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson (knee) is "week-to-week," and added that the quarterback is less likely to play Sunday against the Steelers, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jackson was knocked out of this past Sunday's 10-9 win over the Broncos due to a knee injury, and while his initial test results appear to be encouraging, the star quarterback may be trending more towards doubtful than questionable at this point. He's believed to be dealing with a mild left knee sprain, but there hasn't been official confirmation on a diagnosis. Tyler Huntley, who led a game-winning touchdown drive against Denver, would likely operate as the primary signal caller if Jackson is forced to miss any more game action.