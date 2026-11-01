Jackson is slated to have surgery to address his right thumb injury and will be placed on injured reserve, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Per Wacker, Jackson's injury could potentially be season-ending according to coach Jesse Minter, with more context on that front presumably slated to arrive after the QB's thumb is checked out. With Tyler Huntley dealing with a toe injury, the Ravens' QB situation is in flux in Week 9, and beyond. Joe Fagnano finished up Sunday's game against the Bills, and it's likely the Ravens will add signal-caller depth ahead of Thursday's game against the Jaguars.