Jackson won't play in Saturday's game against the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With the Ravens having secured the top playoff seed in the AFC, Jackson will be rested in the team's regular-season finale. In his place, Tyler Huntley will draw the start at QB this weekend, with Josh Johnson backing him up, while WR/QB Malik Cunningham will also be on hand. Jackson's next chance to see game action will thus arrive in Baltimore's playoff opener during the Divisional Round of the upcoming postseason.