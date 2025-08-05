Jackson and other key starters won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson didn't play at all last preseason and likely won't stay in for long if he does start the second or third exhibition. There's been no report of any health issues or missed practice time this summer, but TE Isaiah Likely (foot) hasn't been so fortunate and may miss the regular-season opener at Buffalo.