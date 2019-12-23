Coach John Harbaugh ruled out Jackson for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Jackson thus will end an MVP-worthy campaign having completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions across 15 games. Moreover, he set the single-season rushing mark for quarterbacks with 1,206 yards to go with seven TDs on the ground. Jackson's absence thus will yield a spot start for Robert Griffin.