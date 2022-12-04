Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson completed three of four passes for 11 yards and rushed once for nine yards before leaving the contest in the first half. Tyler Huntley has taken over at quarterback, but the Ravens currently don't have a healthy backup behind him.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Injures knee Sunday•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Returns to practice field•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Limited by quad issue•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Racks up 343 total yards•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Set to play through hip issue•