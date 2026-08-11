Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Working closely with rookie Lane

Jackson and rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane have quickly built chemistry throughout training camp, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Lane has been one of the biggest standouts through the first two weeks of training camp, and he showcased his talents Sunday with several big plays in team drills. He was in constant communication with Jackson between plays, and it looks like the Ravens' franchise quarterback views the rookie wideout as an integral piece to the offense. Zay Flowers is considered day-to-day due to a quad contusion, so Jackson will be working more closely with Lane, Rashod Bateman and Devontez Walker over the next few practices until Flowers is cleared to return. Jackson struggled through multiple injuries last year and started in only 13 regular-season games, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions while turning 67 carries into 349 yards and two scores.