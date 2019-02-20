Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman believes Jackson is gifted in terms of vision and instincts but still has work to do when it comes to passing fundamentals, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports. "I think fundamentally is where [Jackson]'s going to need to put most of his work," Roman said. "I think where to throw the ball and seeing guys open, I think those are things that he naturally has."

Roman was promoted within the organization to replace Marty Mornhinweg, who led the successful transition to an offense based around read-option runs after Jackson replaced Joe Flacco at quarterback. The Ravens believe Roman can build on that success with the help of more sophisticated run designs, as his offenses finished eighth, fourth, third, fourth and first in the NFL for rushing yards in his five full seasons as a coordinator, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Roman is best known for his work with Colin Kaepernick and Tyrod Taylor -- mobile quarterbacks who became efficient passers in run-heavy offenses. The Ravens envision the same thing for Jackson, though he may have a difficult learning curve ahead while Roman installs new terminology and plays. The team could use an upgrade at wide receiver, where John Brown is set to become an unrestricted free agent and Michael Crabtree is in danger of being released after a lackluster 2018 campaign. Veteran slot receiver Willie Snead and 22-year-old tight end Mark Andrews are the only locks for significant target volume in 2019.