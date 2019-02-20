Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Working with new OC Roman
Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman believes Jackson is gifted in terms of vision and instincts but still has work to do when it comes to passing fundamentals, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports. "I think fundamentally is where [Jackson]'s going to need to put most of his work," Roman said. "I think where to throw the ball and seeing guys open, I think those are things that he naturally has."
Roman was promoted within the organization to replace Marty Mornhinweg, who led the successful transition to an offense based around read-option runs after Jackson replaced Joe Flacco at quarterback. The Ravens believe Roman can build on that success with the help of more sophisticated run designs, as his offenses finished eighth, fourth, third, fourth and first in the NFL for rushing yards in his five full seasons as a coordinator, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Roman is best known for his work with Colin Kaepernick and Tyrod Taylor -- mobile quarterbacks who became efficient passers in run-heavy offenses. The Ravens envision the same thing for Jackson, though he may have a difficult learning curve ahead while Roman installs new terminology and plays. The team could use an upgrade at wide receiver, where John Brown is set to become an unrestricted free agent and Michael Crabtree is in danger of being released after a lackluster 2018 campaign. Veteran slot receiver Willie Snead and 22-year-old tight end Mark Andrews are the only locks for significant target volume in 2019.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Gets endorsement from Harbaugh•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Mixed bag in first playoff game•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Dazzling performance on ground•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Sets career high in passing yards•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Thrives on ground again in win•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Practices fully•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII