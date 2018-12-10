X-rays on Jackson's injured ankle conducted after Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs returned negative, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The rookie believes he'll be ready to play Week 15 against the Buccaneers.

For the second week in a row, Jackson departed from a game but was cleared to return to action in short order when an injury wasn't deemed worrisome. Unlike last week, however, Jackson was unable to lead the Ravens to another victory, spelling an end to the team's three-game winning streak. While Jackson once again proved shaky as a passer -- he completed 13 of 24 attempts for 147 yards and two touchdowns -- and lost a fumble, but he carved up the Chiefs on the ground for 71 yards on 13 carries. The fact that the Ravens nearly scored a road upset against the AFC's top team is probably enough to earn Jackson another start Week 15, despite longtime No. 1 quarterback Joe Flacco (hip) seemingly trending toward being available for that contest.