Tredwell was elevated to the Ravens' active roster Saturday.
The move corresponds with Odell Beckham (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) both ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Browns. Treadwell will add depth to a depleted wide receiver corps behind rookie Zay Flowers and veterans Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay.
