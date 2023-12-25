Treadwell has been elevated to the Ravens' active roster for Monday's game against the 49ers.

Treadwell is being elevated for a third and final time, meaning in order for him to appear in another game with Baltimore the team will have to sign him to the 53-man roster. The veteran hasn't played since Week 5, and he wasn't targeted in either of his other appearances with Baltimore this year. Zay Flowers (foot) is questionable for Monday's game, while starters Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham are both fully available for the Ravens.