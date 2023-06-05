The Ravens signed Treadwell to a one-year deal Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Treadwell had a career-high 434 receiving yards over 12 appearances for the Jaguars in 2021, but he caught just six of 10 targets for 42 yards across six appearances with Seattle last year. In Baltimore, the 2016 first-round pick will compete for a Week 1 roster spot with a litany of new additions, including Nelson Agholor, Andy Isabella and Mike Thomas (shoulder).
