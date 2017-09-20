Ravens' Lardarius Webb: Interception in win
Webb recorded four tackles, two passes defensed and one interception in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Webb now has an interception in each of the first two games this season, which is great to see considering he only played in two games last year due to injury. The Ravens boast a ton of talent in their secondary, which should benefit Webb throughout the season.
