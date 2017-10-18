Play

Webb recorded three tackles, one sack and a forced fumble Sunday against the Bears.

Webb played just 24 snaps Sunday, so his low tackle count is justified. Stats such as sacks, pass breakups and interceptions have served as a crutch to his otherwise low fantasy performances. However, until he can start consistently playing over 45 snaps, his IDP value will likely remain stagnant.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories