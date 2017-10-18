Ravens' Lardarius Webb: Posts sack Sunday
Webb recorded three tackles, one sack and a forced fumble Sunday against the Bears.
Webb played just 24 snaps Sunday, so his low tackle count is justified. Stats such as sacks, pass breakups and interceptions have served as a crutch to his otherwise low fantasy performances. However, until he can start consistently playing over 45 snaps, his IDP value will likely remain stagnant.
