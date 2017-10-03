Webb had three tackles and notched his first sack of the season Sunday against the Steelers.

The veteran played 48 of a possible 76 snaps Sunday as Baltimore mostly leaned on Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, Eric Weddle, and Tony Jefferson in its base defense. Still, Webb managed to make three tackles from his spot in the secondary and also managed to bring down Ben Roethlisberger for his first sack of 2017. Webb generally doesn't play a high enough percentage of Baltimore's defensive snaps to make much of an impact in the tackling category, however.