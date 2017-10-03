Ravens' Lardarius Webb: Records first sack of 2017
Webb had three tackles and notched his first sack of the season Sunday against the Steelers.
The veteran played 48 of a possible 76 snaps Sunday as Baltimore mostly leaned on Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, Eric Weddle, and Tony Jefferson in its base defense. Still, Webb managed to make three tackles from his spot in the secondary and also managed to bring down Ben Roethlisberger for his first sack of 2017. Webb generally doesn't play a high enough percentage of Baltimore's defensive snaps to make much of an impact in the tackling category, however.
More News
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...