Ravens' Larry Donnell: Injures hand Thursday
Donnell injured his hand in Thursday's practice session, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Donnell joins the multitude of injured Ravens tight ends, though his injury isn't as serious as his peers'. He reportedly made a diving catch Thursday and landed on the ball with his fingers underneath it. Though it isn't expected to be a long-term ailment, he could miss some time. Look for Nick Boyle and Vince Mayle to see some added reps in practice as the only healthy backups behind apparent-starter Ben Watson.
