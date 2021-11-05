Murray (ankle) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
At this point Murray appears to be trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Vikings. If that's the case, Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell and Ty'Son Williams would be in line to head the Ravens' backfield in Week 9.
