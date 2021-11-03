Murray (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
Murray hasn't practiced since being forced out of the team's Week 6 win over the Chargers, so his absence from Wednesday's session isn't especially encouraging, with the team coming off a bye. That said, on Monday coach John Harbaugh suggested that Murray has a chance to play Sunday against the Vikings. If that doesn't happen, however, Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell and Ty'Son Williams would once again be in line to form a committee backfield for the Ravens in Week 9.