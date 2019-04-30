Ravens' LJ Scott: Inks UDFA deal with Ravens

The Ravens signed Scott (ankle) as an undrafted free agent, Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Scott had a tough senior season at Michigan State. He suited up for just five games due to a recurring ankle injury, and he averaged 3.3 YPC for 270 rushing yards. Scott joins a crowded running back room in Baltimore which features Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon, so he'll need to get healthy and make an impact on special teams in order to secure a roster spot.

