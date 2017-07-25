Ravens' Lorenzo Taliaferro: Moves to fullback
Taliaferro has been moved to fullback, which helps his chances of breaking camp on the Ravens' 53-man roster, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Kyle Juszczyk's departure this offseason left Baltimore with a hole at fullback, but Taliaferro (6-0, 225) is a logical replacement at the position given his size and backfield experience. Still, a move to fullback negates much of Taliaferro's fantasy value as he's never shown to have the pass catching acumen that Juszczyk brought to the fullback spot. Hensley adds that Taliaferro will have to beat out Ricky Ortiz to lock up what will likely be the only fullback spot available on the roster.
