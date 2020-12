Willson was added to the injury report with a hip injury Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Browns, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Willson was set to lose playing time with the return of Mark Andrews (illness), but this certainly complicates things further. Expect the Ravens to promote a tight end from the practice squad regardless of Willson's status as the team has just two listed on the active roster.