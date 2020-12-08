Willson is expected to serve as the Ravens' starting tight end Tuesday against the Cowboys with Mark Andrews (illness) still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

While Andrews was sidelined for last week's loss to Pittsburgh, Baltimore called Willson up from the practice squad and deployed him as its top tight end. Willson played 69 percent of the offensive snaps in that contest, dropping one of his two targets on the day for what would have been a touchdown reception. The 30-year-old isn't expected to see a huge uptick in involvement in the passing game even with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson back in the lineup from a one-game absence, but as the only tight end currently on the 53-man roster, Willson should be in store for another big snap share.