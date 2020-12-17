Willson (hip) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Willson was unable to suit up in Monday night's win over the Browns with the hip issue as he continues to manage the injury. The veteran logged 49 percent of offensive snaps in Week 13's game against the Cowboys, evidencing he's the clear No. 2 option behind Mark Andrews at tight end when healthy. If he's forced to sit out Sunday's game against the Jaguars, the team will likely elevate Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad again.