Willson (hip) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Browns.
Willson logged a 49 percent snap share in last week's win over the Cowboys. Eric Tomlinson was elevated from the practice squad to fill into the No. 2 tight end role behind Mark Andrews. Willson will aim to return in Week 15 against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Ravens' Luke Willson: Added to injury report•
-
Ravens' Luke Willson: Makes first catch as Raven•
-
Ravens' Luke Willson: Likely Andrews replacement Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Luke Willson: Rejoins active roster•
-
Luke Willson: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Ravens' Luke Willson: Cleared, set for increased role•