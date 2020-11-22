site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-luke-willson-up-from-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Luke Willson: Up from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Willson was promoted to Baltimore's active roster from the practice squad Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The 30-year-old join the Ravens' practice squad this week and may not need to wait long to make his team debut. Willson is the only tight end on the roster behind starter Mark Andrews.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read