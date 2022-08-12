Polk caught six of eight targets for 43 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against the Titans.

The undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State led the team in targets, and though he was efficient in terms of catch rate, he lacked per-target effectiveness and was outshined by fellow UDFA, Shemar Bridges. With injuries elsewhere in the receiving corps, Polk could have another chance to impress coaches in the second preseason game but he remains a relative longshot to crack the 53-man roster as it stands.