The Ravens selected Aumavae-Laulu in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 199th overall.

Aumavae-Laulu was a JUCO standout before transferring to Oregon, where he started at right tackle the last three years. At 6-foot-6, 317 pounds with 34 and 1/2-inch arms, Aumavaue-Laulu has a prototypical tackle build, and he demonstrated slightly above-average athletic testing at the combine. The question is whether Aumavae-Laulu has the skill set to stick in the NFL -- he's a bit over-aged as a prospect and might have a shorter development window than some other rookies.