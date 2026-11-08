Starks finished Baltimore's Week 9 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday with four tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble.

Starks tied for third on his team in tackles during a rather uninspiring performance on both offense and defense by the Ravens. He did make a big play when he forced a fumble that was recovered by Baltimore in the third quarter, but the Ravens turned the ball over on downs on four plays on their ensuing possession. Starks logged 84 tackles over 17 regular-season games as a rookie last year, and he's well on his way to surpassing that mark with 55 stops (including 1.0 sacks) through nine contests in 2026.