Starks tallied 84 total tackles (49 solo) and four passes defensed, including two interceptions, over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Starks, a 2025 first-round pick from Georgia, started 15 of the 17 games he appeared in this season, logging a whopping 1,060 defensive snaps. He finished his rookie campaign with the third-most interceptions and the fourth-most total tackles on the Ravens' defense. Even after Baltimore added safety Alohi Gilman via trade in early October, Starks was a regular in team's secondary. He's expected to continue emerging as one of the NFL's top young safeties in 2026.