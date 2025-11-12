Starks registered four tackles (two solo) and one interception during the Ravens' 27-19 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Starks jumped in front of a deep pass from J.J. McCarthy intended for Justin Jefferson midway through the second quarter, and the Ravens' offense capitalized on the turnover by converting it into a Tyler Loop 28-yard field goal 10 plays later. Starks has recorded an interception in back-to-back games, and the rookie first-rounder is up to 53 tackles (30 solo) through the first nine regular-season games of his NFL career.