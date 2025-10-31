Starks recorded five tackles (five solo) and one interception in Baltimore's win over Miami on Thursday night.

Starks played all 64 defensive snaps, and his interception in the fourth quarter marked the rookie's first career pick and pass breakup. Tua Tagovailoa tried to hit Tahj Washington over the deep middle on the play. On the season, Starks has 49 tackles (28 solo) and one interception on 98 percent of the defensive snaps.