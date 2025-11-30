Ravens' Malaki Starks: Records six tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Starks made six tackles (one solo) in Thursday's 32-14 loss to the Bengals.
The safety has now made at least four stops in every game but two this season. He has also played on more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps in all 12 contests. For the year, Starks has 65 tackles (34 solo) and two interceptions.
