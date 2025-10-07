Starks logged 10 tackles (three solo) during the Ravens' 44-10 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

The rookie first-rounder was on the field for every single defensive snap for a third straight game, and his 10 combined tackles were tied with Trenton Simpson for second most on the Ravens behind fellow rookie Teddye Buchanan (15). Starks has logged at least seven tackles in four of the first five games of the regular season and is up to 34 tackles (14 solo) on the year.