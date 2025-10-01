Starks recorded two tackles (one solo) in the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Starks logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps against Kansas City but wasn't involved much in the box score. The first-round rookie Starks and Kyle Hamilton form one of the league's best safety duos, but the rest of the Baltimore defense has seemed to succumb to injuries. Through four games, Starks has recorded 24 tackles (11 solo), including one TFL, on 98 percent of the snaps.