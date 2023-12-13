Cunningham's addition to the Ravens on Tuesday was a move for the future, according to head coach John Harbaugh, and he'll practice with the team as a quarterback and wide receiver, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Cunningham will be the team's fourth quarterback on the active roster after they signed him off the Patriots' practice squad Tuesday. His most likely path to snaps is at receiver though with Lamar Jackson entrenched as the team's starter at quarterback. His addition also comes as the team put wide receiver Devin Duvernay (back) on IR.