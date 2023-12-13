Head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Baltimore's signing of Cunningham was a move for the future, and the rookie will practice with the team as a quarterback and wide receiver, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Cunningham will be the team's fourth quarterback on the active roster after they signed him off the Patriots' practice squad Tuesday. While all of Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson are healthy and available, Cunningham's likeliest path to playing time in the short term is at receiver, or as a gadget player on offense. in a corresponding move, the Ravens placed wideout/return man Devin Duvernay (back) on injured reserve.