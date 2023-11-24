Harrison (groin) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old linebacker popped up on Baltimore's injury report late in the week, and he was unable to practice Friday, so it's no surprise that he's not expected to play in Sunday's contest. Harrison has appeared in 11 games for the Ravens this season, recording 18 total tackles and primarily playing on special teams.