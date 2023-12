Harrison (groin) is questionable to suit up against the Rams on Sunday.

Harrison has been nursing a groin injury that kept him out of action against the Chargers in Week 12. Baltimore was on bye last week, and the linebacker logged a trio of limited practices during prep this week. Harrison has filled a rotational role when active this season, playing under 50 percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps in all but one of the 11 games he's suited up for while also working as a core special-teamer.