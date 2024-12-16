Harrison recorded eight tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 35-14 win against the Giants.
Harrison started at inside linebacker next to Roquan Smith again in Week 15, and he justified his role with his third game in four weeks with six-plus tackles. He appears to be locked in as a starter for the stretch run of the Ravens' season.
