Harrison (groin) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.

Harrison has missed each of Baltimore's past two games like tending to a groin injury, but his full participation to begin Week 15 prep is a strong sign that he'll be able to return to the field against Jacksonville on Sunday. The 25-year-old has played a rotational role on defense for the Ravens this season, logging fewer than 50 percent of the team's defensive snaps in all but one of his 11 contests.