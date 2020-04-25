Ravens' Malik Harrison: Selected by Baltimore
The Ravens selected Harrison in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 98th overall.
Harrison is another addition at linebacker for the Ravens. The Ohio State product is an elite athlete, checking in with a 4.66-second 40-yard dash with top-tier percentile scores in the cone drill and broad jump at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds. He's a physical player who had 75 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss as a senior for the Buckeyes. Harrison will challenge for snaps at linebacker as a rookie in Baltimore.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breath...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
Later-round wide receivers have to fight for playing time, but we'll track every wide receiver...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round RB pick tracker
Later-round running backs typically have a longer path to touches, but we'll track every backfield...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.
-
NFL Draft: TE Pick Analysis
Tight ends often struggle to make a Fantasy impact as rookies. Can the 2020 class break the...
-
Lynn Bowden, Bryan Edwards to Raiders
The Raider went for upside with consecutive picks in the third round, and it gives Derek Carr...