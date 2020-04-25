Ravens' Malik Harrison: Selected by Baltimore

The Ravens selected Harrison in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 98th overall.

Harrison is another addition at linebacker for the Ravens. The Ohio State product is an elite athlete, checking in with a 4.66-second 40-yard dash with top-tier percentile scores in the cone drill and broad jump at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds. He's a physical player who had 75 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss as a senior for the Buckeyes. Harrison will challenge for snaps at linebacker as a rookie in Baltimore.