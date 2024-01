Harrison (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

Harrison missed time earlier this season due to a groin injury and potentially aggravated it in the Ravens' win over the Dolphins on Sunday. It's also possible the team is being cautious with the 25-year-old, considering Baltimore is already locked into the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Trenton Simpson and Del'Shawn Phillips will be candidates to see extra snaps in Harrison's absence.