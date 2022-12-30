Peters (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Pittsburgh.
Peters suffered the calf strain Week 15 against the Browns and will be sidelined Sunday for the second consecutive game. Brandon Stephens should continue to have an increased role this weekend with Peters still unavailable.
