Ravens' Marcus Peters: Active Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 18, 2022
Peters (knee) will play Sunday against the Dolphins.
Peters was limited in practice Friday, but he'll take the field Sunday when the
Ravens host the Dolphins. The veteran corner will look to help slow down Miami's passing attack, and the always dangerous Tyreek Hill.
